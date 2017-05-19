Democrats will update their platform

The Wilton Democratic Town Committee (DTC) is planning to “tune up” its platform, known as Listen to Wilton. To do that, the committee will hold two meetings: Monday, May 22 and Tuesday, May 30, at 7 p.m., at Comstock Community Center, 180 School Road. All Democrats are invited to attend.

The platform is updated every two years. The 2015-2017 platform focuses on fiscal responsibility, town character, and education. In it the committee hopes to “open [the] doors of dialogue to all, as the need for community involvement is essential.”

After the content of the platform is discussed at these meetings, Ernie Ricco, platform committee chair, will draft the Listen to Wilton Platform 2017-2019. The DTC will then seek to approve the platform at a meeting on June 6.

It will then be put it up for ratification at the annual Democratic caucus, when candidates will be endorsed for the 2017 municipal election.

Every registered Democrat in Wilton is welcome and encouraged to attend the Democratic caucus on July 18, 7:30 p.m. at Comstock Community Center.