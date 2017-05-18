Wilton Bulletin Board

The Bulletin Board is a guide to events of public interest happening in Wilton designed to let you know what’s happening and when, and to help schedule important events. Submissions may be emailed to editor@wiltonbulletin.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday the week before intended publication. The full listings are posted at wiltonbulletin.com.

Fairy Doll Workshop, Thursday, May 18, 4-5 p.m., Wilton Library. Children in kindergarten and up will learn how to make a tiny fairy with common craft items. Registration required: 203-762-3336 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Medicare Boot Camp, Thursday, May 18, 7-8:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Learn the ins and outs of Medicare enrollment and how to avoid costly mistakes. Free, registration recommended: 203-762-3334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

2050 Clean Energy Initiative, Thursday, May 18, 7-8:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Presented by Wilton Go Green and Wilton Library Association. The American Sustainable Cities and Clean Energy Initiative — 2050 is a plan to design and build a comprehensive, national, self-reliant clean energy infrastructure that would be phased in by the year 2050. This presentation with architect Christopher Belknap looks at national goals and how Americans could get 100% renewable clean energy. Registration recommended: 203-762-3334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Cyberbullying and Other Threats, Friday, May 19, 6 p.m., C2 Education of Wilton, 14 Danbury Road. At its spring open house, guest speaker Lt. Tom Roncinske, of Norwalk Police Special Victims Unit, will talk on Cyberbullying, Suicide, and 13 Reasons Why: Helping Tweens & Teens Deal with Violence in Media and Threats Online. Information: 203-423-3328. RSVP: wilton@c2educate.com.

Breakfast with Kiwanis Club, Saturday, May 20, 9 a.m., The Greens at Cannondale, 435 Danbury Road. Journalist and film critic Susan Granger will speak on Hollywood: Past, Present & Future. Adults only; free. RSVP to Wiltonkiwanis.org.

Habitat for Humanity Car Wash, Saturday, May 20, Coffee Barn, Route 7. Funds support building costs for Youth United. Minimum $10 donation. Rain date is May 21.

Tales to Tails, Saturday, May 20, 11-noon, Wilton Library. Children who are independent readers may read to therapy dogs. Free, registration required: 203-762-6336 or wiltonlibrary.org.

World War I Memorabilia Digitization Day, Saturday, May 20, 11-3, Wilton Library. Bring your family’s WWI memorabilia to be scanned, photographed and digitized and added to the State Library’s growing online World War Collection. Items will be returned.

The Snow Queen, Saturday, May 20, 7:30 p.m., Our Lady of Fatima School, Danbury Road. Presented by the Our Lady of Fatima Theatre Group. Tickets: $10.

Meditation Walk, Sunday, May 21, 1:30, Cherry Lane Park, Cherry Lane (off Route 106). The Wilton Conservation Commission, Wilton Garden Club, Norwalk River Watershed Association, and the Wilton Land Conservation Trust will host an hour-long meditation walk led by yoga instructor and Wilton Garden Club member LeeAnn Schneider. Pre-register at 203-762-6336 or wiltonlibrary.org.conservationevent@wiltonct.org.

The Snow Queen, Sunday, May 21, 3 p.m., Our Lady of Fatima School, Danbury Road. Presented by the Our Lady of Fatima Theatre Group. Tickets: $10.

Red Cross Blood Drive, Monday, May 22, 1-6:30, Wilton Library. To sign up, call 1-800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org. Walk-ins will be accommodated. Positive ID required.

Art Exhibition and Reception, Monday, May 22, 6-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Weir Farm Artist-in-Residence Kathy Stark, who works with patterns in nature and music, will be featured. Free. Registration suggested: 203-762-6334 or wiltonlibrary.org.

Senior Center Book Discussion, Tuesday, May 23, 11-noon, Wilton Senior Center, Comstock Community Center, 180 School Road. This month’s book is The Yankee Division in the First World War by Michael Shay of Wilton. Register: 203-834-6240.

The Skinny on Skin Cancer, Tuesday, May 23, 7 p.m., Wilton Library. Dr. Steven A. Kolenik III will discuss skin cancer prevention, including risk factors, symptoms, screening, diagnosis and treatment. Q&A. Register: 203-762-3334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Lyme Disease: Diagnosis, Prevention and Research, Tuesday, May 23, 7-8 p.m., Riverbrook Regional YMCA, 404 Danbury Road. Speakers will discuss how to avoid tick-borne diseases plus information about the Western Connecticut Health Network’s Lyme disease biobank. Register: 1-866-NHB-WELL.

Exploring Virtual Reality with Google Cardboard, Thursday, May 25, 6-7 p.m., Wilton Library. Explore virtual reality apps with a cardboard headset and smartphone. For adults and teens in eighth grade and up. Cost: $15. Registration required: 203-762-3334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Business Law 101, Wednesday, May 31, 6-8 p.m., Wilton Library. The library, Wilton Chamber of Commerce and SCORE of Fairfield County present a three-part business law series. This second installment is Managing Business Relationships with business lawyer Gary Hirsch. Free, registration required: 203-831-0065 or scorefairfieldcounty.org.

Probate Litigation in Connecticut, Thursday, June 1, 7-8:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Michael Kaelin will explain how probate courts resolve disputes concerning one’s personal care and finances as well as the personal care and finances of loved ones when they are unable to make these decisions for themselves. Free, registration recommended: 203-762-3334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.