Girls tennis: Warriors host FCIAC quarterfinal match today

By Wilton Bulletin on May 17, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

The Wilton High girls tennis team closed out the regular season on Tuesday with a 7-0 win over Trinity Catholic.

The Warriors finished 13-3 in FCIAC play, earning the fourth seed in the conference tournament. They host New Canaan today at 4 in the quarterfinals.

It’s only the second time in the last 17 years that Wilton has reached 13 wins in the FCIAC. The 2013 team also finished at 13-3.

In Tuesday’s wins, the Warriors got straight set wins in the singles from Izzy Koziol, Cara Kilmartin, Alix Wadehra and Arden Lee, and did the same in the three doubles matches. Wilton only lost nine games.

Results were:

Wilton 7, Trinity 0

Singles:

Izzy Koziol (W) def. Maddie Ruffinott, 6-1, 6-0;

Cara Kilmartin (W) def. Chona Cubarrubia, 6-0, 6-3;

Alix Wadehra (W) def. Sam Herrmann, 6-0, 6-0;

Arden Lee (W) def. Kate Janik, 6-1, 6-0;

Doubles:

Rachel Low and Amber Li (W) def. Ashnique Powell and Jessica Connolly, 6-1, 6-2;

Kira Essig and Hannah Jung (W) def. Sammy Le and Allie Cavaliere, 6-1, 6-0;

Gerri Fox and Janie Follett (W) def. Vanessa Comeau and Emily Bell, 6-0, 6-0.

