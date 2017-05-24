Rock the Boat benefits nursing agency patients in need

Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County is planning Rock the Boat, a benefit to be held Sunday, June 4, from 5 to 7 p.m. at The Boathouse at the Saugatuck Rowing Club in Westport. The event will raise funds to benefit the nonprofit home healthcare agency’s patients in need and will feature cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, an auction and entertainment by the acclaimed all-doctor rock ’n’ roll band, DNR.

Norwalk Hospital doctors by day and musicians by night, DNR specializes in danceable, vintage rock ’n’ roll from the 60s and 70s, playing the music of such legends as Bruce Springsteen, the Rolling Stones, Van Morrison and the Beatles.

DNR has an impressive following throughout Fairfield County and among the band’s members is saxophonist, Dr. Rich Frank, an oncologist at the Whittingham Cancer Center at Norwalk Hospital, and the hospice medical director of Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County.

The auction offerings include tickets to Late Night with Seth Meyers, tickets to a Yankees/Red Sox game, tickets to see Jerry Seinfeld, a weekend at the Hob Knob Inn on Martha’s Vineyard, a trip to Sun Valley, Idaho, tickets to the American Ballet Theatre, tickets to the Metropolitan Opera and much more.

Event sponsors to date include Bankwell, Day Pitney, Hoyt Funeral Home and Cremation Services, and Sara and Dave Hunt.

Members of the volunteer benefit committee are Carol Bauer, Missy Dorsey, Ken Edgar, Janice Hess, Judy Higby, Dawn Jeffrey, Janet Karabin, Janet Lebovitz, Ellen Lewis, Roseann Spengler and Carlyn Tiefenthaler.

Corporate and individual sponsorship opportunities are still available. For tickets or more information about Rock the Boat, call Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County at 203-834-6341, ext. 305 or register online at www.visitingnurse.net.

A non-profit community organization for more than 100 years, Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County provides professional nursing and support services, senior care management, rehabilitation, health education, community wellness programs and compassionate hospice and palliative care for adults and children in Wilton and throughout Fairfield County.