Senior meeting and spring luncheon

The Norwalk-Wilton AARP chapter will meet Thursday, May 25, at 12:30 p.m. at the Gallaher Mansion in Cranbury Park, 300 Grumman Avenue, Norwalk. The speaker from Family & Children’s Aid will speak about different medical alert and emergency equipment uses and costs.

A collection will be taken for the Domestic Violence Crisis Center. Needed items are bath towels, diapers, latex gloves, toothbrushes and toothpaste, regular and baby shampoo, sweatshirts and sweatpants.

The group’s spring luncheon will be held June 15, at 11:30, at Pastime Grill, 59 Seaview Avenue in Norwalk. The dinner selection is Buttered Lobster Roll, Stuffed Shrimp with Crabmeat, or Chicken Piccata and dessert for $27. For reservations, call 203-229-0870 or 203-866-9732.