Hall of Fame nominations now being accepted

The Wilton Public School District is currently accepting nominations for the Wilton Public Schools Hall of Fame.

The Board of Education established the hall of fame in the glass hallway between the Zellner Gallery and Clune Center last year in order to honor teachers, students, and staff members who have achieved notoriety in their chosen area of expertise and distinguished themselves in ways that have brought great honor and pride to the Wilton community.

Last June, now retired Wilton High School band director and 2016 Grammy Music Educator Award finalist Frank “Chip” Gawle became the district’s first hall of fame inductee.

Like Gawle, hall of fame inductees will include those who have “attained national recognition, or in some way been recognized by their peers for outstanding achievement.”

The district also has a Service with Distinction Award program for those who have never received national recognition or notoriety but are deserving of recognition.

Hall of fame nominations will be accepted for consideration through Aug. 1, with installation of accepted nominees scheduled for next fall.

Admission criteria are outlined in the school district’s Hall of Fame and Service with Distinction Recognition policy, which can be viewed here. Although compliance with this criteria is essential, it does not guarantee a nomination’s approval.

A hall of fame nomination form with instructions is available here.

Completed forms should be mailed or transmitted no later than Aug. 1 to Lucille DeNovio, Office of the Superintendent, Wilton Public Schools, 395 Danbury Road, Wilton, CT 06897.