Senior Center News: May 18

Conquer the Clutter!

Spring is the perfect time to de-clutter. Kathy Engstrom of A Fresh Eye, LLC, will help you do just that on Friday, May 20, from 10:30 to 12:30 at the Wilton Senior Center. A certified decorating professional and color consultant, she will help you start bringing order to your chaos. She will teach you how to attack your clutter, decide what is important and what can be discarded, and create systems to help things function more smoothly and maintain order going forward. Fee: $10; registration: 203-834-6240.

Book discussion

On May 24, 1976, the world of wine was rocked when mostly unknown California wines beat out several of the top French wines in a blind tasting by French judges on their own turf. George Taber, the only journalist present, recounts the birth of modern winemaking in California leading up to this unintentionally historic event in his book, Judgment of Paris: California vs. France and the Historic 1976 Paris Tasting that Revolutionized Wine. Wine Spectator called it “both a ‘rags to riches’ and ‘David beats Goliath’ tale….stories [that] help keep the American Dream alive.” Michael Bellacosa will lead the discussion on Tuesday, May 24, at 11, followed by lunch ($3) at noon.

Coming events

For the week of May 20:

Friday, May 20, 10, Feldenkrais with Cathy Paine; 10, Jewelry Workshop with Viola Galetta; 10:30, Conquer the Clutter with Kathy Engstrom; 12, Bridge with Eleanor Mihailidis; 1:30, Intermediate Bridge with Dan DeVlieg; 1:30-3, Free Swim at the Wilton YMCA.

Monday, May 23, 10:30, Line Dance Fusion with Beatriz Araujo; 12, Movie; 1, Encore Bridge; 1, Studio Knitting with Lizabeth Doty.

Tuesday, May 24, 9:45, BeMoved with Phyllis Hirshfield; 10, Acrylics and Oil with Althea Ericcson; 11, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; 11, Book Discussion with Michael Bellacosa; 12, Lunch; 12:30 to 2, Blood Pressure Screening at Village Market; 12:30, Mah Jongg with Kay Chann; 2, Chair Yoga at Ogden House; 3, Stay at Home Meeting.

Wednesday, May 25, 9:30, Sewing at Ogden House; 10, Open Bridge with Dan DeVlieg; 10:30, Tai Chi with Joe Alampi; 1, Mah Jongg.

Thursday, May 26, 9, Enhance Fitness with Leslie Hinshaw; 10, Encore Club; 10, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; 11, Portraiture with Martha Talburt; 12, Lunch; 12:45, Bingo.