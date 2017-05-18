Library Lines: May 18

Capturing WWI memories

Wilton Library, in partnership with the Connecticut State Library, is providing an opportunity for people to bring their family memorabilia of the Great War into an online history collection with World War One Memorabilia Digitization Day. The program coincides with the 100th anniversary of the U.S.’s entry into the war. On Saturday, May 20, from 11 to 3, people are encouraged to rummage through their attics, basements, grandparents’ homes, to find and bring in mementos from World War I. The state library is providing people and machines to photograph medals, correspondence, uniforms — any memorabilia from WWI. These items will be categorized and kept in the state library’s ever-expanding online collection. Participants will be briefly interviewed about the items which will be part of the maintained database. The whole process takes about 15 minutes and then the items are returned. There is no charge and no registration. While people are at the library, they can peruse books on WWI and check into some guided genealogy research on their ancestors from that period.

Reading to pups

The library is welcoming trained therapy dogs from Ridgefield Operation Animal Rescue (ROAR) for its Tales to Tails program on Saturday, May 20, from 11 to noon. The gentle dogs will be here for children to read aloud to them. The use of trained therapy dogs in reading programs can result in children who feel comfortable reading out loud, read more often, attempt more difficult books, and actually look forward to reading. There is no charge; registration is required. Children must be independent readers.

Save a life

The American Red Cross is holding one of its blood drives at the library on Monday, May 22, from 1 to 6:30. People are asked to make their appointments by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or by going online to redcrossblood.org. Walk-ins will be accommodated. Positive ID is required at the time of donation.

Weir Farm artist’s exhibition

This month’s Artist-in-Residence at Weir Farm is Kathy Stark who will be having an exhibition at the library on Monday, May 22, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. to highlight her current works. The artist is fascinated with repetitive patterns found in nature, music, and the thoughts and rhythms of her life. Her work is intuitive, a process both planned and spontaneous. Each new body of work is an outgrowth of previous work incorporating current ideas, thoughts, and experiences resulting in a series. The program is co-sponsored by Weir Farm Art Center and Weir Farm National Historic Site and presented by Wilton Library. There is no charge. Registration is suggested.

Skin cancer examined

Wilton Library and the Western Connecticut Health Network present The Skinny on Skin Cancer in another of their collaborations of Get Well, Stay Well, on Tuesday, May 23, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Norwalk Hospital dermatologist Steven A. Kolenik III, M.D., gives a presentation on skin cancer prevention including risk factors, symptoms, screening, diagnosis, and treatment. He also explains the different types of skin cancer. The program is moderated by Wilton Library Trustee Saras Nair, M.D., who was previously chairman of the pathology department at Norwalk Hospital. There is no charge. Registration is recommended.

Experiencing new dimensions

For those who have never witnessed virtual reality, now is the time to step into the library’s Innovation Station for Exploring Virtual Reality with Google Cardboard, on Thursday, May 25, from 6 to 7 p.m. In this beginner’s workshop, participants will receive their own virtual reality cardboard headsets for their smartphones and will learn how to explore several apps. Attendees must have Android 4.1 or higher or IOS 8.0 or higher on their phones. The program is for adults, and teens in grades 8 and up. Registration is required. The fee is $15 payable upon arrival to offset costs.

The library will be closed on Monday, May 29 for Memorial Day. To register for programs, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org and click on Events or call the Circulation Desk at 203-762-6334 for adult programs, the Children’s Library at 203-762-6336,Teen Services and Innovation Station at 203-762-6342.