Ferrari driver gets DUI while carrying loaded gun

By Tony Spinelli on May 16, 2017

Corsi

Michael Corsi

A 37-year-old Wilton man was charged with driving under the influence May 16 at 1:38 a.m.after almost rear-ending another car when his blue 2013 Ferrari skidded.

Police said the driver could not perform the standardized field tests properly, and had a blood alcohol content of 0.1782. The legal limit is 0.08.

He was also found to be in possession of a loaded .32 calibre handgun in his back pocket.

Michael Corsi, of 97 Grumman Hill Road, was charged with driving under the influence, carrying a gun while under the influence, failure to drive in the established lane, traveling unreasonably fast, and following too close.

He was released on $1,500 bond with a court date of May 25.

