Softball: Wilton needs one win to make state playoffs

After losing to Danbury at home on Monday, 6-4, the Wilton High softball team will need to win one of its final two games to qualify for the state playoffs.

The Warriors (7-11 overall) play at Fairfield Ludlowe on Wednesday in their final FCIAC game, and travel to Enfield next Wednesday to resume (or start over) a game against Enfield that had been suspended on April 19 due to rain.

A win in either game will get Wilton to the eight wins needed to qualify for states.

Wilton had built a 10-3 lead over Enfield in that earlier game, when it was stopped in the top of the fourth. Head coach Brian Jacobs said he wasn’t sure if the game would pick up in the fourth, or have to be replayed.

“If it were an FCIAC game you would pick up where you left off, but we’re not sure what the rules are” for non-FCIAC games, he said.

In Monday’s loss, Wilton took an early 1-0 lead but Danbury plated two runs in three straight innings and to take a 6-2 lead. Wilton later made it 6-4 and in the bottom of the seventh had the bases loaded with two outs but couldn’t sustain the rally.

While the Warriors made some excellent defensive plays, they also committed some miscues that led to unearned runs.

“We gave (Danbury) some opportunities that they were able to capitalize on,” said Jacobs. “It was one of those game where, on both ends, we could have done a little better.”