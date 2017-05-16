It’s spring, which means it’s election season at Wilton High School.

At the end of this month, students will vote for next year’s student government leaders.

Executive board candidates will deliver their speeches Thursday, May 25, after which voting via Google forms will take place until noon the next day. On May 26, winners will be announced at the end of the day.

Class officer elections will take place next month. Candidate speeches will be due June 8, and delivered June 13. After speeches are given, voting will take place through noon June 14, with winners announced at the end of that day.

