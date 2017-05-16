Wilton seniors will represent state in national history competition

For a third consecutive year, a Wilton High School History Club entry will represent the state of Connecticut in the National History Day Contest, taking place at the University of Maryland next month.

Wilton High School seniors Skyler Addison and Perry Seelert will compete in the museum exhibit category of the national competition with their Mad Women: Gender in the Workplace in the ’60s and Beyond project.

National History Day competitions offer students the opportunity to engage with historical thinking, problem solving, planning, design and communication skills. For this year’s competition, students completed inquiry projects inspired by this year’s History Day theme of “Taking a Stand in History.”

Wilton High School’s History Club, advised by social studies teacher Kenneth Dunaj, had five members compete at the state level Connecticut History Day competition the last weekend of April.

Skyler and Perry’s project placed second in the senior group exhibit category, and freshmen Julia Sexton and Sadie Kinnersley were awarded the Outstanding Entry Related to Slavery or Abolition for their documentary on Connecticut’s official state heroine, Prudence Crandall.

Junior Finn Maloney also competed in the state competition with his Power of Music in the Civil Rights Movement project, which had placed second in the senior individual performance category of the Fairfield County Regional History Day competition back in March.

