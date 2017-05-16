Wilton Bulletin

Wistreich tallies four goals in Greens Farms girls lax win

By Wilton Bulletin on May 16, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

greens farm academy

Stephanie Wistreich fires a shot past the goalie during the Greens Farms Academy girls lacrosse team’s 16-4 win over Hamden Hall last Friday. The Wilton resident scored four goals in the win.

Stephanie Wistreich of Wilton scored four goals as the Greens Farms Academy girls lacrosse team ended the regular season last Friday with a 16-4 win over Hamden Hall. Wistreich also had two assists for the Dragons, who improved their record to 10-2.

Wistreich, a freshman, had an assist in GFA’s 9-8 win over Millbrook on May 4, and scored two goals in an 18-8 loss to Sacred Heart of Greenwich on May 1.

Boys lacrosse

Zach Liston of Wilton had a goal and four assists in the GFA boys lacrosse team’s 19-10 loss to King Low Heywood School last Saturday in the regular-season finale.

GFA (2-9) also lost to Brunswick on May 10 by a 13-7 score. Liston had an assist. On May 2, the Dragons fell to Cheshire Academy 16-5. Liston had a goal.

Boys tennis

The Greens Farms Academy boys varsity tennis team picked up an important FAA league win with a 5-2 victory at home against Rye Country Day School. One of the wins came at third doubles, where junior Jason Garrelick of Wilton and freshman Aiden Helfant of Riverside scored a 6-0, 6-1 win.

Tags: ,

Previous Post Charity car wash Next Post Town of Redding: Wire Mill site remains a legal quagmire
About author
Wilton Bulletin

Wilton Bulletin


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Wilton Bulletin

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Wilton Bulletin, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress