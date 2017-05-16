Golf: Wilton boys top Cadets, girls fall to Warde

Boys golf

Wilton 181, St. Joseph 185

In the 20-plus mile per hour winds of Monday afternoon, the Wilton High boys varsity golf team entertained its counterparts from St. Joseph High School in a closely-contested match, taking a narrow four-stroke win, 181 to 185.

The first and second slot playing team of sophomore Devin Filaski and freshman Robert Hickey returned duplicate scores of 43 over Rolling Hills Country Club’s testing back nine and provided a much-welcomed 13-swing match margin for team score.

Drew Saumier and Greyson Kennedy filled in the team total with cards reading 46 and 49, respectively. Senior Davis Johnson, playing in the marker’s position, penciled in a fine windblown 46, as well.

The Warriors improved to 3-8 with the win.

Girls golf

Warde 175, Wilton 186

The Wilton High girls golf teams recorded its second-lowest score of the season on Monday but it wasn’t enough to secure its second win in a row.

Visiting Fairfield Warde, which has only lost once all season, shot a 175 to score an 11-stroke win over the Warriors (186) at Silvermine Golf Course.

Wilton (3-8) just nine strokes off its season best.

NoraNoël Nolan won medalist honors with a two-over 34, her best score of the season. Morgan Hickey shot a 44, followed by Maya Fazio (53) and Sophia Kammerman (55).

Warde (9-1-1) was led by Emily Healy with a 41, Jessica Nuzzaci with a 44, and Nadia Caputo and Mia Gramesty, both with 45s.