Baseball: Warriors fall to Hatters, 1-0

Noah Meeks hurled a complete-game three-hit shutout to lead the Danbury baseball team to a 1-0 win over Wilton on Monday in Danbury.

The win kept the Hatters (11-7 overall, 8-7 FCIAC) in contention fo the FCIAC playoffs. With one game left, Danbury is one game behind Darien for the eighth and final playoff spot.

Wilton fell to 12-5 overall and 10-5 in the FCIAC, falling to sixth in the playoff standings.

Meeks struck out four and walked one to notch the win on Monday.

Danbury scored the game’s only run in the bottom of the third. Javon Hernandez beat out an infield single with two outs and scored all the way from first on a hit-and-run single by Brent Jacobellis.

Ben Rusin took the tough loss. He went four innings, with Billy Black closing out the final two innings. They combined to hold Danbury to five hits.

Danbury had a chance to pad the lead in the fouth, as a hit and error put runners on second and third with no outs, but Rusin retired the next three hitters to escape the jam.

Wilton threatened in the top of the seventh as a single by Jack Dooley, walk by Kyle Phillips and single by Cole Judelson loaded the based with one out.

But the umpire, after a brief discussion with the coaches, ruled the Judelson had batted out of order and was out, moving the runners back to first and second.

Judelson in fact had batted in order all game, but the Wilton lineup card had the wrong number penciled in. WHS head coach Tim Eagen, after unsuccessfully arguing against the decision, stated he Warriors were playing the game under protest.

Danbury closes out the regular season on Wednesday against Trumbull at home.

The Warriors travel to Hartford on Tuesday to play Hartford Magnet, and host Fairfield Ludlowe on Wednesday in the final game of the regular season.