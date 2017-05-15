Obituary: Timothy M. Fitzgerald, 22

Timothy M. Fitzgerald, formerly of Wilton, Conn., passed away unexpectedly on May 6, 2017, at his home in Tavares, Fla. He was 22.

Tim worked at Insight Credit Union in Eustis, Fla., was a 2012 graduate of Wilton High School, and attended The University of New Hampshire and UConn.

Tim had a passion for life, a contagious smile, and a spirit that could brighten a room in a moment. He was warm, kind, and generous, and always sought ways to help others who were less fortunate or in need. In school, he especially liked working with special needs children, and believed that everyone should be treated equally and be given the same opportunities, whether it be in the classroom, on the playground, or at work. He loved the outdoors and playing sports, and he particularly enjoyed swimming, hiking, and playing basketball. Tim was an animal lover and was deeply attached to his beloved dog, Teddy.

In his short life, Tim impacted the lives of many, was deeply loved, and will be dearly missed by his family and many friends. He is survived by his parents, Anne and Michael of Wilton; sisters, Megan of New York City and Sarah of Wilton; maternal grandparents, Lois and Peter Goetz of Martinsville, N.J.; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Services will be privately held. The family suggests making memorial contributions to the Special Olympics Connecticut, In Memory of Tim Fitzgerald, 2666 State Street, Suite One, Hamden, CT 06517.