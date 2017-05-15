Brubeck property hearing continued May 17

The Inland Wetlands Commission has continued the open public hearing on the David W. Brubeck Trust, Iola W. Brubeck Trust and Derry Music Company application to Wednesday, May 17, at 7 p.m.

The location is the town hall annex.

The hearing began May 11 after several postponements, and came at the end of a long meeting with public comment. The commissioners are giving everyone a chance to speak their opinion. A decision will not be made that night..

The hearing concerns the renovation of an existing wetlands crossing, the construction of a new wetlands crossing, the development within upland review areas of six lots that were subdivided in 1954 and re-subdivided in 1968.