Sixth grade check presentation

Middlebrook sixth graders, from left, Ella Savage, Katie May, and Isabel Dinanno present a $5,017 check to Whitney Hubbs Dionne, director of the Saint Francis Foundation, on May 12. The sixth grade team raised money for the foundation during the school’s annual Sixth Grade Walk-a-thon last month. The foundation works to advance the charitable, scientific, and educational purposes of the Saint Francis Hospital & Medical Center and Mount Sinai Rehabilitation Hospital in Hartford. — Contributed photo