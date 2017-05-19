Wilton Bulletin

Sixth grade check presentation

By Wilton Bulletin on May 19, 2017 in Lead News, Schools · 0 Comments

Middlebrook sixth graders, from left, Ella Savage, Katie May, and Isabel Dinanno present a $5,017 check to Whitney Hubbs Dionne, director of the Saint Francis Foundation, on May 12. The sixth grade team raised money for the foundation during the school’s annual Sixth Grade Walk-a-thon last month. The foundation works to advance the charitable, scientific, and educational purposes of the Saint Francis Hospital & Medical Center and Mount Sinai Rehabilitation Hospital in Hartford. — Contributed photo

Tags: ,

Previous Post Finance board approves body camera purchase Next Post Letter: You can still help ‘Stamp Out Hunger’
About author
Wilton Bulletin

Wilton Bulletin


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Wilton Bulletin

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Wilton Bulletin, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress