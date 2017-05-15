Wilton Bulletin

Wilton swim teams donate $1,000 to Wilton Y

By Wilton Bulletin on May 15, 2017

Wilton YMCA

The Wilton High swim teams donated $1,000 to the Wilton branch of the Riverbrook YMCA. From the left, Wilton High boys and girls swim coach Todd Stevens; boys team captains Kyle Wilson, Will Suchy and Harrison McCool; and girls team captains Emma Kauffeld, Ali Courtney and Grace Kauffman. In the back is Bob McDowell, executive director of the Riverbrook YMCA.

Every year, both the Wilton High girls and boys swim and dive teams make a donation to the Wilton branch of the Riverbrook YMCA.

This year the teams combined to raise $1,000 for the Y, recently presenting the check to Bob McDowell, executive director of the Riverbrook YMCA.

Representing the Wilton boys swim team were captains Kyle Wilson, Will Suchy and Harrison McCool, while the Wilton girls team was represented by captains Emma Kauffeld, Ali Courtney and Grace Kauffman.

Also on hand for the ceremony was Todd Stevens, the coach of both Wilton teams and also a coach for the Wilton Y Wahoos swim team.

