Aquarium director addresses Wilton Kiwanis Club

The Wilton Kiwanis Club will welcome the Maritime Aquarium’s Dr. Brian L. Davis as guest speaker at the club’s weekly luncheon on Wednesday, May 17.

Davis became president of the aquarium in December 2014. He was previously at the Georgia Aquarium as vice president of education and training and a member of the executive team. In that capacity he was involved in the operations and strategy of one of the world’s largest aquariums. Davis was the eighth team member to join the Georgia Aquarium and was integral in the aquarium’s design and the development of the guest experience for what was, at that time, the world’s largest.

Graduating from Rutgers University in 1992 with a bachelor of science degree in environmental science, Davis began his career at New York Aquarium as an educator in 1992. Several years later he relocated to Atlanta, where he joined the education department at Zoo Atlanta. While at the zoo, he worked to bring education programs into alignment with state and national curriculum standards, directed advertising to achieve the revenue goals for the department, as well as designed and implemented science-related professional development programs for K-12.

As a scientist, educator, and administrator, Davis nurtures a lifelong love of the ocean. A New Jersey native, he has fond memories of enjoying family vacations at the shore where his passion for the ocean was ignited. The youngest of four boys, he joked, “I had to fight my way into the ocean, and sometimes fight my way back out.” On a more serious note he said, “my career has been a forum for me to explore the ocean.”

He later earned his master of education degree in secondary science education from Georgia State University. As a graduate student, he created a student/teacher curriculum for, and organized local implementation of GenScope, a computer-based genetics program for high school students.

Lunch is served at noon at WEPCO, 48 New Canaan Road. Non-members are welcome, but reservations are required. Further information is available by calling Bud Taylor at 203-354-0208.