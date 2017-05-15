Historic Cannondale Village for sale

Cannondale Village, 24 Cannondale Road, an assemblage of six restored historic buildings also known as Cannon Crossing, is up for sale.

The total land area is 10.85 acres, according to an advertisement online. There is 11,160 square feet of commercial space in a historic cluster of buildings including the Red Barn, the Yellow Barn, and the Old Schoolhouse, where there is an award-winning restaurant. There is a 5,000-square-foot residential property, and potential for eight acres of development.

It is on the site of the Cannondale train station, of the Metro-North Danbury Branch Line.

Sotheby’s International Realty is advertising the property. The real estate agents listed on the advertisement would not comment until conferring with the property’s owner, Marc Gueron of Florida.

The Bulletin emailed questions to Gueron but has not heard back from him.

It’s a wonderful piece of historic property, according to historian Bob Russell, an emeritus member of the Wilton Historical Society and author of the book, Wilton, Connecticut.

He was quick to point out the the late actress June Havoc was the most famous owner of the property, and lovingly restored the buildings.

She sold it 25 years ago to Gueron.

“The place is named for Charles Cannon, who owned a lot of land,” Russell said.

He said Gueron had ideas to expand the property with new development that never reached the planning application stage.

After the arrival of the railroad in the 1800s, Cannon’s Station developed into a bustling, self-sufficient little community with a depot, two general stores, Charles Cannon’s shirt factory, a coal yard and livery stable, two rooming homes and a carriage factory, blacksmith shop, town school and two private schools. There was also a cider mill, according to Russell’s book.