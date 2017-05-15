College softball: Roman-Johnston earns all-league honors

After taking a year off, former Wilton High standout Lizette Roman-Johnston returned to the softball field this spring showing little signs of rust.

A junior infielder for the Skidmore College softball team, Roman-Johnston earned All-Liberty League first-team honors for the 2017 season.

She was second on the team in batting (.343) and hits (46), and had 19 RBI in 42 games. She finished third on the team with 25 runs scored and led the team in fielding percentage (.960).

Skidmore, located in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., finished 19-23 overall and 6-6 in the Liberty League, and advanced to the league tournament for the fourth season in a row.

On March 20, Roman-Johnston was named the Liberty League Performer of the Week after going 11-for-25 with five RBI in eight games for the Thoroughbreds.

This year marked the second time she has been named first-team All-Liberty League, having earned the honor in 2015 as a freshman. She opted not to play her sophomore year before making her return this season.

At Wilton High, Roman-Johnston was a four-year starter (and two-year captain) for the Warriors’ softball team. In her senior year, she set team records for batting (.603), slugging percentage (.888), and on-base percentage (.632), earning all-state and first-team all-FCIAC honors.

She also made a mark in field hockey, starting in goal for three state championship Wilton teams. She was a two-time first-team all-FCIAC pick and was named to the National Field Hockey Coaches Association Southern New England Region team three times.

Roman-Johnston holds the WHS field hockey records for career shutouts (50) and shutouts in a season (19).

In her senior year, she was the recipient of the Melissa Flanders Nickel Award, the most prestigious annual honor given to a senior female student-athlete at Wilton High School.