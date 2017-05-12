Obituary: Matthew E. Robinson, 86

Matthew E. Robinson, 86, formerly of Norwalk, Wilton, and Portland, Conn., husband of the late Jean Sala Robinson, passed away Tuesday, May 9, 2017, at Notre Dame Rehabilitation Center in Norwalk, Conn. He was the son of the late Charles and Mary Robinson.

Born Jan. 13, 1931, he was raised in Riverdale, N.Y., where he lived before moving to Rowayton, Conn. He attended Iona College in New Rochelle, N.Y., where he earned a BA in Economics.

Matthew served during the Korean War, stationed in Vienna, Austria, where he trained as a “Morse code communicator.” After his discharge, Matt obtained his license as a “ham radio operator” communicating with many other operators throughout the world.

He was employed as a banking executive at Deutsche Bank and then as an Assistant Vice President at Bankers’ Trust in New York City.

Besides his late wife, he leaves his sisters-in-law, Claire Henson of Manchester and Anne Robinson of Glen Arm, Md., several nieces and nephews: Sharon and Stephen Palmer of Norwalk, Laureen Spear of Weston, Gregory Robinson of Tulsa, Okla., Kathy Brown of Tampa, Fla., Michael Robinson of Syracuse, N.Y., Tom Robinson of Clinton, Mass., Brian and Kristen Robinson of Manlius, N.Y., Carol and Kevin Murphy of Manlius, N.Y., Michael and Eileen Roberts of Bel Air, Md., Patricia Robinson of Syracuse, N.Y., Linda and Dan Devlin of Manchester, Elaine and James Twomey of North Andover, Mass., David and Anne Fournier of South Windsor, Edward and Michelle Fournier of Hebron, Kathleen and John Rook of Ashford, and Kim and Steve Sullivan of Alpharetta, Ga.

He was predeceased by his two older brothers, Charles Robinson and William Robinson, as well as Albert and Lorraine Fournier, and nephews; Thomas Henson and Kevin Henson.

The funeral will be held on Monday, May 15, at 9 a.m. at Portland Memorial Funeral Home, 231 Main Street, Portland, followed by a mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church, 51 Freestone Avenue, Portland, CT. Burial will be in the Swedish Cemetery, Portland. Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday morning from 9 until 9:30. Memorial donations may be made to made to the Alzheimer’s Association of Connecticut, 2075 Silas Deane Highway, Suite 100, Rocky Hill, CT 06067.