Wilton police log — struck pedestrian ticketed

Struck pedestrian ticketed

The pedestrian injured by a car on Route 7 on May 3 has been issued an infraction for the incident.

Police said the pedestrian, a 40-year-old man from Floral Park, N.Y., was running across the street on the marked crosswalk for pedestrians even though the pedestrian light was red. He was ticketed $75 for reckless use of the highway by a pedestrian.

The driver, a 62-year-old woman from Norwalk, struck him while driving through a green light in her 2006 Ford Escape.

She was not injured and she was not ticketed.

Vehicles burglarized

Three vehicles were broken into and purses were taken at Merwin Meadows on May 1 at 5 p.m.

The incidents are being investigated as burglary in a motor vehicle and larceny.

There are no suspects, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Zimnoch at 203-834-6260.

DUI

A 19-year-old Wilton man was charged on May 4 with driving under the influence, driving under the influence under 21, failure to drive in the proper lane, and possession of alcohol by a minor.

Police said Zachary Prete, of 800 Grassy Hill Road, was released on $500 bond with a court date of May 17. His blood alcohol level was 0.18. The legal limit is 0.08.

Police said they were called to 239 Danbury Road several weeks ago on a report of a car leaving the roadway and striking a building, the Reiki and Naked Greens restaurants. The driver appeared disoriented and confused, and thought he was at Amity High School in Woodbridge. Prete was taken to Norwalk Hospital.

Left kids home alone

A 39-year-old Wilton woman was charged with two counts of risk of injury to a minor on May 6 at 9:15 a.m.

Kerry Peel, of 116 Danbury Road, was released on $20,000 bond with a court date of May 8.

Police said she left her two young children, ages 3 and 5, alone at home while she went out with a friend at night. Her vehicle was stopped by Norwalk police on suspicion of driving intoxicated. She claimed a neighbor was watching the children but the neighbor denied it. She turned herself in on an arrest warrant.

The Wilton police responded to one domestic verbal call during the week of May 2 through May 9.