Wilton real estate sales — May 5-11, 2017

The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from May 5 through May 11, 2017.

103 Spoonwood Road: lot 21, John M. O’Brien Trust and Kristi Colburn Trust, to Ryan Neubauer and Sarah Neubauer, $750,000.

1030 Ridgefield Road: lot 1, Maria Alejandra Warren Trust, Anne E. Crane Trust and Warren Peter Revocable Trust, to Kevin Roth and Irene Jashyn Roth, $785,000.

144 Linden Tree Road: lot 36, 144 Linden Tree LLC, to Mischelle Choinski and John Choinski Jr., $1,849,000.

52 Tanners Drive: plot A, George A. Newcomb and Holly K. Newcomb, to Steven March, $980,000.

52 Village Walk: unit 52, Yugan Sikri and Awan Sikri, to Geoffrey S. Fila and Jennifer Faith Fila, $285,000.

44 Old Farm Road: Design Home Builders LLC, to Design Home Builders 2 LLC, $481,069.

78 Thunder Lake Road: lot 41, Peter A. Spung and Lisa A. Spung, to Kevin Debowes and Karra Debowes, $705,000.

49 Old Kingdom Road: lot 3, Carmine Zottoli and Ann Marie Zottoli, to Shankara K. Narayandas and Swathi Pampalkar, $522,500.