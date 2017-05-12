Wilton Bulletin

Softball: Shouvlin blanks Senators on one-hitter

By Wilton Bulletin on May 12, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

wilton softball

Kate Shouvlin took a no-hitter into the sixth inning en route to a one-hit shutout in the Wilton softball team’s 12-0 win over Brien McMahon on Thursday. — J.B. Cozens photo

Kate Shouvlin threw a one-hit shutout as the Wilton High softball team beat Brien McMahon at home on Thursday, 12-0.

The Warriors improved their record to 7-10 overall and 5-9 in the FCIAC.

Shouvlin, a freshman, retired the first 15 batters she faced, taking a no-hitter into the sixth inning before McMahon’s Riley Finn broke it up with a leadoff double.

She struck out six batters and walked one.

Wilton put the game away early, with three run in the first, three in the second, and four in the third to take a 10-0 lead into the fourth.

Maya Farrell led the offense, going 3-for-4 with a double, three RBI and run scored.

Getting two hits each were Hannah Belanger (2-for-3, walk, double, two runs), Eliza Ward (2-for-4, double, RBI, two runs) and Claire Wilson (2-for-3, RBI).

Also with hits were Juliana Musilli (hit, three runs), Shouvlin (hit, two RBI), Annie Beneventano (hit, run), Mackenzie Smith (hit) and Emily O’Brien (hit, RBI). Sophia Strazza walked twice and scored three runs. Maddy Christl also walked.

McMahon dropped to 0-17 with the loss.

Tags:

Previous Post Obituary: Susan Middeleer Mleczko, 65, loving mother, sister Next Post Residents asked to contribute to online WWI archive
About author
Wilton Bulletin

Wilton Bulletin


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Wilton Bulletin

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Wilton Bulletin, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress