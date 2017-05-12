Softball: Shouvlin blanks Senators on one-hitter

Kate Shouvlin threw a one-hit shutout as the Wilton High softball team beat Brien McMahon at home on Thursday, 12-0.

The Warriors improved their record to 7-10 overall and 5-9 in the FCIAC.

Shouvlin, a freshman, retired the first 15 batters she faced, taking a no-hitter into the sixth inning before McMahon’s Riley Finn broke it up with a leadoff double.

She struck out six batters and walked one.

Wilton put the game away early, with three run in the first, three in the second, and four in the third to take a 10-0 lead into the fourth.

Maya Farrell led the offense, going 3-for-4 with a double, three RBI and run scored.

Getting two hits each were Hannah Belanger (2-for-3, walk, double, two runs), Eliza Ward (2-for-4, double, RBI, two runs) and Claire Wilson (2-for-3, RBI).

Also with hits were Juliana Musilli (hit, three runs), Shouvlin (hit, two RBI), Annie Beneventano (hit, run), Mackenzie Smith (hit) and Emily O’Brien (hit, RBI). Sophia Strazza walked twice and scored three runs. Maddy Christl also walked.

McMahon dropped to 0-17 with the loss.