Obituary: Diane Birch Kingsbury, 88

Diane Birch Kingsbury of Westford, Mass., age 88, died on April 21, 2017, with her family by her side. Diane is survived by her sons David, Ben, John (Evelyn), and Daniel (Caitriona and children Aoife, Owen and Clara) of Massachusetts, her daughter Sarah Ehinger (Bob and children Kate, Caroline and Andrew) of New Jersey, and her sister-in-law Peggy Birch of Pennsylvania. She is preceded in death by her husband Keith in 2000, her nephew Rick in 2002 and her brother Richard (Peggy) in 2011.

Diane Audrey Birch was born on Sept. 2, 1928, in Philadelphia, Pa., to parents Andrew Kessler Birch and Laura “Mildred” Stonemetz. She graduated from the University of Pennsylvania in 1949 with a bachelor’s degree in Philosophy & Economics and moved to NYC where she worked as a copywriter and subsequently met her husband Keith Kingsbury of Massachusetts.

Diane and Keith were wed in 1951 at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Newton Lower Falls, Mass. They were married for 49 years, raising their children mainly in NYC, Basking Ridge, N.J., and Wilton, Conn., as Keith worked as a banker in NYC. All five of their children graduated from Wilton High School where Diane taught English. Diane and Keith were stalwart fans of their children’s many musical, dramatic arts and sporting events; Diane was particularly well known for her enthusiasm on the sidelines.

Diane was a lifelong student, gaining master’s degrees in Education and History, while raising her children. Later in life she worked as a title examiner for Dane, Brady & Haydon of Concord, Mass., retiring at the age of 77.

Her family and friends will remember her as a warm, cheerful and vibrant person who will be dearly missed.

Private memorial services will be held in Massachusetts and Pennsylvania.