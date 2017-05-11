Economic development video rolls out

After more than a year of videography work and a town wide budget crunch that limited post production funding, the Economic Development Commission has finally rolled out its promotional video highlighting Wilton as “a great town in which to live and do business.”

The video is said to be the first in a series, and is geared toward current and prospective residents.

The video runs less than three minutes, about the size of an Associated Press news video, and can be seen at http://bit.ly/2r22bVM, or by clicking on the Wilton town website, www.wilton ct.org.

It is also available on the Wilton Economic Commission Facebook page.

The Wilton Economic Development Commission aims to enhance the town’s reputation as a community where the quality of life is first choice for residents, business and professionals.

In the video, contributed footage comes from Ambler Farm, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties, Casa Vida Films Carrie Klein & Pedro Mata, Drew Gumins, Halstead Real Estate, HAN Network, Lax.com, Norwalk River Valley Trail, Riverbrook Regional YMCA, Jason Schuler (Awakened Films), Trout Unlimited (Mianus Chapter), William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, Wilton Public Schools, and Robert Winsor (CBS Television).

The video was timed to coincide with the peak real estate-selling season.

It highlights the town’s many amenities, assets, and strong sense of community; all of which were listed as Wilton’s greatest strengths in the Analytical study performed last fall. The video will be followed in the coming weeks by a web-based brochure that will provide more detail on the items featured in the video. In the coming months, the Wilton EDC will also be releasing a similar commercial video targeted at prospective businesses and commercial tenants.

The video was the vision of the EDC marketing subgroup, led by EDC Commissioner, Jennie Wong and supported by John Kelly. The video production effort was truly a community effort, leveraging donations of the time and many talents of Wilton’s residents. This enabled the EDC to complete the video with minimal budget and spend.

“The production of this video is a testament to the fact that Wilton residents truly love this town – the many hands that touched the actual production on a volunteer basis – from concept, to creation, to completion – highlights the amazing talents of our residents, and is truly an effort that came from-the-heart,” said Wilton EDC Chair, Vivian Lee-Shiue.

First Selectman Lynne Vanderslice echoed this sentiment, “Thank you to the Economic Development Commission, resident/volunteer Sandy Stein, and resident/volunteer David O’Brien for capturing so much of what makes Wilton special. Residents collaborating to help their community is Wilton at its best.”

In addition to EDC Commissioners, the following non-EDC Wilton residents volunteered their services: Kristen Barnard, Ken Boehm, Tom Curtin, Sara Curtis, Dianne deWitt, Mike McGowan, Daniel Murphy, David O’Brien, Sandy Stein, Wilton High School TV Studio.