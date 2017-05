The Department of Public Works is at it again — repaving the worst of Wilton’s roads. Finishing up last year’s authorization, parts of the following roads will be fixed:

• Saunders Drive — .35 mile;

• Fairview Lane — .16 mile;

• Sugarbush Court — 1.54 miles;

• Lovers Lane — .23 mile;

• Old Farm Road — .33 mile;

• Highfield Road — .1 mile;

• Huckleberry Hill Road — .8 mile.

Work was scheduled to begin May 9.