Solar project installer chosen

The ambitious solar project that could save the town $2.3 million over the next 20 years is on track to be built this summer, now that the Board of Selectmen has authorized First Selectman Lynne Vanderslice to award a contract to a system builder.

The selectmen at their meeting at Town Hall May 8 authorized Vanderslice to enter into an agreement with the solar company known as Kingspan, which was one of two finalist bidders for the project.

The company said it can generate 290,862 kilowatts, more than other competitors, for the job. There were nine in total, said Anne Kelly-Lenz, the town’s chief financial officer, who spoke about the project to the selectmen.

The nearest competitor, a company called Green Skies, quoted 255,070 kilowatts.

Kingspan’s purchase price for electricity was also lower. “Kingspan’s proposal is the greatest savings to the town,” Kelly-Lenz said.