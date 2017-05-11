Wilton Bulletin

Boys golf: Wilton falls to unbeaten Rams

By Wilton Bulletin on May 11, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

The Wilton High boys varsity golf team traveled to The Country Club of New Canaan on Wednesday afternoon to challenge FCIAC-leading New Canaan.

The Rams, who are unbeaten (11 wins, one tie) through three quarters of the season, dictated play in every pairing and outscored the Warriors by 30 strokes, 167 to 197.

Freshman Drew Saumier, playing in Wilton’s number-three position, returned a card of 46 swings to lead the visitors’ scoring.

Saumier’s round featured a birdie three on the 356-yard third hole. His 4 iron from the tee left his fairway resting ball 128 yards from the flagstick. After a pitching wedge to within 13 feet, he followed with a level putt that found the cup.

Saumier’s modest comment: “Just one more Birdie for the Brave”, the team’s charity allegiance.

Robert Hickey, also a freshman, lent team support with a 47. Attesting to team youth, sophomore Andrew Segall saw varsity service playing in the sixth slot and turned in a 45 to post the best Wilton effort.

The Warriors, who fell to 2-8, also got a 52 from Greyson Kennedy and 54 from David Johnson.

The Rams were led by George Garrett, who was the medalist with a 39. He was followed by Trevor Jones (41), Grant Mellinger (43) and Nate Essigs (44).

 

