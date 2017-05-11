Wilton Bulletin

Softball: Warriors fall behind early, lose 15-11

By Wilton Bulletin on May 11, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

The Wilton High softball team got into an early hole and never could climb out of it, suffering a 15-11 loss at Stamford on Wednesday.

Stamford (16-1) sent 11 batters to the plate in the bottom of the first, scoring seven runs, and tacked on four runs in the second to make it 11-0.

The Warriors (6-10, 4-9 FCIAC) rallied to score nine runs in the final three innings but couldn’t get closer than four runs.

The Black Knights pounded out 18 hits in the win and were also helped by seven Wilton errors.

Maya Farrell went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored for Wilton, while Eliza Ward was 2-for-4 with a double and three runs scored. Sophia Strazza went 2-for-4 with a double, three RBI and a run scored, and Maddy Christl was 2-for-4 with two runs scored.

Also getting base hits were Hannah Belanger (single, walk), Juliana Musilli (single), Claire Wilson (double, run) and Brianna Catino (single, two RBI). Kate Shouvlin walked and scored.

Tags:

Previous Post Something for everyone at Mother’s Day Plant Sale Next Post Boys golf: Wilton falls to unbeaten Rams
About author
Wilton Bulletin

Wilton Bulletin


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Wilton Bulletin

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Wilton Bulletin, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress