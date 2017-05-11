Softball: Warriors fall behind early, lose 15-11

The Wilton High softball team got into an early hole and never could climb out of it, suffering a 15-11 loss at Stamford on Wednesday.

Stamford (16-1) sent 11 batters to the plate in the bottom of the first, scoring seven runs, and tacked on four runs in the second to make it 11-0.

The Warriors (6-10, 4-9 FCIAC) rallied to score nine runs in the final three innings but couldn’t get closer than four runs.

The Black Knights pounded out 18 hits in the win and were also helped by seven Wilton errors.

Maya Farrell went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored for Wilton, while Eliza Ward was 2-for-4 with a double and three runs scored. Sophia Strazza went 2-for-4 with a double, three RBI and a run scored, and Maddy Christl was 2-for-4 with two runs scored.

Also getting base hits were Hannah Belanger (single, walk), Juliana Musilli (single), Claire Wilson (double, run) and Brianna Catino (single, two RBI). Kate Shouvlin walked and scored.