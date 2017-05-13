Counting walkers and others

Wilton Bulletin

Those who use the Norwalk River Valley Trail next week may meet up with some volunteers next week. Eight volunteers, primarily from Wilton, will be counting and surveying trail users on the Wilton Loop from May 13 to 21.

Executive Director Charlie Taney said the Norwalk River Valley Trail is one of 15 trails participating in the CT Trail Census. The data gathered will help the NRVT and its supporters understand how often the trail is being used, by whom, and for what purposes. This information will help in planning the further expansion of the trail.

