Brathwaite joins Bankwell board

By Wilton Bulletin on May 14, 2017 in Business, Lead News · 0 Comments

Gail E. D. Brathwaite

Gail E. D. Brathwaite has been appointed to the Board of Directors of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. and Bankwell Bank, effective March 29.

Brathwaite joined Bankwell as executive vice president and chief operating officer in 2013, bringing over 30 years of experience in the areas of retail banking, mortgage banking operations, IT, human resources and M&A. Following her departure in 2015, she continued to provide consulting services to the company.
Brathwaite played an instrumental role in Bankwell’s transformation and growth as chief operating officer, including the acquisitions/mergers of The Wilton Bank and Quinnipiac Bank & Trust.
Brathwaite is currently president and chief executive officer of G.E.D.B. Consulting.

