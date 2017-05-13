Wilton native Madeleine Kirchof was recently named Student Leader of the Year at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, for her service as president of Miami University Fashion & Design (MUFD) — the largest student-run club on the Miami University campus. Kirchof, who graduated from Wilton High School in 2013, was recognized at Student Leader of the Year during the university’s SEAL Recognition Ceremony.
By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement