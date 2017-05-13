Wilton Bulletin

Wilton native Madeleine Kirchof was recently named Student Leader of the Year at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, for her service as president of Miami University Fashion & Design (MUFD) — the largest student-run club on the Miami University campus. Kirchof, who graduated from Wilton High School in 2013, was recognized at Student Leader of the Year during the university’s SEAL Recognition Ceremony.

