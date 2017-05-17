Summer singing opportunities

Music on the Hill has announced this year’s Summer Chorus project is the Schubert Mass in E Flat, which will be performed with chamber orchestra. Artistic director Ellen Dickinson will conduct.

Singers of all stripes are welcome: church singers, high school singers, singers on summer hiatus from other ensembles, singers searching for a choral home. Summer Chorus provides an opportunity to sing a longer work, to sing with an ensemble of 50 to 70 singers, to sing a choral classic with orchestra.

Rehearsals are Tuesday and Thursday evenings, 7 to 9 p.m., starting June 27 at the WEPCO church complex, 48 New Canaan Road. (No rehearsal July 4.) The concert will be held at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, 36 New Canaan Road, on Thursday evening, July 27.

A $40 minimum contribution is suggested for Summer Chorus. No audition is required, but participants must register in advance to ellen@musiconthehillCT.org.

Singers are also invited to join Music on the Hill for Summer Sings in August. Each Tuesday evening, starting Aug. 8, features a different choral work and a different conductor. There are no rehearsals, the audience is the chorus. David H. Connell will lead one session of British composers, Ellen Dickinson will lead another of American composers; other sessions are still in the works.

Summer Sings are from 7 to 9 p.m. at the WEPCO church complex.