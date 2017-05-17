Bruce Hampson, right, a longtime mentor with the Champion Mentoring Program, accepts a donation of $2,500, on behalf of the program, from David Hapke of the Kiwanis Club of Wilton. The club made the donation on March 29 to the organization that reaches out to children, ages 6 to 17, affected by the incarceration of a parent or close family member. Adult volunteers engage in a weekly one-to-one mentoring at the child’s school to provide a supportive relationship and encourage positive youth development. Mentors engage children in various activities such as games, arts and crafts, reading and discussing mutual interests. Studies show children of incarcerated parents are six to seven time more likely to end up in prison themselves. — Jerry Holdridge photo