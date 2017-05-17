WVAC 911: Celebrating EMS Week

EMS Week will be celebrated May 21-27 nationwide. Members of Wilton Volunteer Ambulance Corps, WVAC, will be celebrating their role as medical first responders here in Wilton. WVAC volunteers have been faithfully serving the town for the past 40 years.

The theme for EMS Week 2017 is Always in Service. And how true that statement is! WVAC volunteers stand ready to serve 365 days a year, 24 hours each day; rain or shine, snow storm, blistering heat wave, and holidays, etc. All WVAC volunteers are a very caring and highly trained group of people ready to provide help and assistance as medical first responders. All WVAC volunteers are either state-certified Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) or Emergency Medical Responders (EMRs), or are certified ambulance drivers. Some of the WVAC volunteers are both.

WVAC volunteers report for their assigned duty shift, providing a minimum of 36 volunteer hours each month. Many members provide many more volunteer hours, helping fellow volunteers who need to make a schedule change or filling in where an opening exists. It is all done with a smile so that “Always in Service” is maintained.

WVAC volunteers sharpen their skills in medical first response through monthly training sessions in order to provide the most efficient and effective pre-hospital care: all in the name of “Always in Service.”

In celebration of EMS Week, WVAC has a colorful banner proclaiming May 21-27 as national EMS Week in front of town hall. The community is invited to join WVAC in celebrating EMS Week and its volunteer members who are “Always In Service.” Stay safe!

Information: wiltonambulance.org.