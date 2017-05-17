Kids cook with ramps

With the arrival of spring, ramps begin to emerge from cool hillsides. Ramps are wild leeks (Allium tricoccum), with a garlicky, onion-like flavor, foraged from shaded, woody areas across the eastern United States. Also known as spring onions, ramson, wood leek and wild garlic, ramps could be used in Colonial cooking in place of scallions or onions, and were prized during their brief season, which is only a few weeks long.

At the Wilton Historical Society on Saturday, May 20, from 11 to 12:30, the Colonial Cookery and Customs for Kids session will feature the preparation of a cheese soufflé with ramps. Museum educator Lola Chen will talk with the children about ramps, foraging for food, and how to master a soufflé.

All participants will sample their own cooking and take home recipe cards, as well as any leftovers. The program is suggested for ages 6 to 12. The cost for members is $10; $15 for non-members. Register at info@wiltonhistorical.org or 203-762-7257.

Wilton Historical Society at 224 Danbury Road.