The Wilton Conservation Commission, Wilton Garden Club, Norwalk River Watershed Association, and the Wilton Land Conservation Trust will host an hour-long meditation walk at Cherry Lane Park on Sunday, May 21, starting at 1:30. The walk will be led by yoga instructor and Wilton Garden Club member LeeAnn Schneider.

Attendees should pre-register at conservationevent@wiltonct.org in order to be contacted should the weather force a cancellation. Attendees should wear light-colored clothing, long pants tucked into their socks, long-sleeved shirts, hats and should use tick-repellent.

Following the walk, there will be refreshments and time to ask questions and to meet neighbors and representatives of the groups that collaborate to provide the walks.