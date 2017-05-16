Wilton Bulletin

Meditation walk at Cherry Lane Park

By Wilton Bulletin on May 16, 2017 in Lead News, Social News · 0 Comments

The Wilton Conservation Commission, Wilton Garden Club, Norwalk River Watershed Association, and the Wilton Land Conservation Trust will host an hour-long meditation walk at Cherry Lane Park on Sunday, May 21, starting at 1:30. The walk will be led by yoga instructor and Wilton Garden Club member LeeAnn Schneider.

Attendees should pre-register at conservationevent@wiltonct.org in order to be contacted should the weather force a cancellation. Attendees should wear light-colored clothing, long pants tucked into their socks, long-sleeved shirts, hats and should use tick-repellent.

Following the walk, there will be refreshments and time to ask questions and to meet neighbors and representatives of the groups that collaborate to provide the walks.

Tags: , , , , ,

Previous Post State gas prices are down slightly from last week Next Post Wilton seniors will represent state in national history competition
About author
Wilton Bulletin

Wilton Bulletin


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Wilton Bulletin

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Wilton Bulletin, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress