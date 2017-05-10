Wilton Bulletin

Middlebrook team to compete in national Quiz Bowl championship

By Wilton Bulletin on May 10, 2017 in Lead News, Schools · 0 Comments

Vihan Jayawardhane, left, and Lukas Koutsoukos.

The two members of Middlebrook’s Quiz Bowl team will test their knowledge of various study areas and represent their school on a national stage during the National Academic Quiz Tournaments’ 2017 Middle School National Championship Tournament in Dallas, May 12-14.

Quiz Bowls are competitive, academic, interscholastic activities for students, sponsored by National Academic Quiz Tournaments, LLC, during which teams use buzzers to answer questions about science, math, history, literature, mythology, geography, social science, current events, sports and popular culture.

Last year, Middlebrook finished 0-0 at the Middle School National Championship Tournament. This year, it will compete with two other Connecticut schools — Middlesex Middlebrook School in Darien and Western Middle School in Greenwich.

Coached by James Koutsoukos, Middlebrook’s team will be captained by sixth grader Lukas Koutsoukos, who will be joined by classmate Vihan Jayawardhane.

Earlier this year, Lukas was selected as the National Academic Quiz Tournaments Middle School Player of the Week for the week of Feb. 4. He earned the title for being one of the top individual scorers at Quiz Bowl’s Bergen Winter Classic Tournament in River Edge, N.J.

Click here to learn more about the tournament.

