Weir Preserve bird walk

Naturalist Frank Gallo will lead the annual Spring Bird Walk in the Weir Preserve on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 14, beginning at 7:30 a.m. Birders will meet at the preserve’s main entrance on Nod Hill Road, just north of Granite Drive in Wilton. The free walk will be held rain or shine and will last about 90 minutes. Children are welcome. Weir Farm National Historic Site, Connecticut’s only National Park, is co-hosting the event.

This annual outing is timed to encounter late migrating birds, according to Gallo, who is director of the Connecticut Audubon Society’s Coastal Center at Milford Point, and is a well-known birder in New England. He knows Weir Preserve well, with almost two decades of experience leading bird walks and owl prowls there. A recent spring walk was highlighted by a rare sighting of a female pileated woodpecker boring into a dead tree.

Limited parking is available on Nod Hill Road at the main entrance; more parking is available in the Weir Farm National Historic Site parking lot a quarter-mile to the north on Nod Hill Road.

Questions may be directed to Bruce Beebe, preserve Stewardship Committee program chair, at 203 834-5066.

The Weir Preserve is a 110-acre conservation area assembled by Wilton residents beginning in 1969. The Weir Farm Art Center, a support organization for the national park, was given ownership of the preserve by the Nature Conservancy, Connecticut Chapter, in 2005. Weir Farm National Historic Site is managed by the National Park Service. Both properties are named for J. Alden Weir, a leading American Impressionist painter at the turn of the last century, whose farm covered much of the historic site and preserve.