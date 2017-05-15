SafeRides returns Trackside’s support

At its annual installation of new officers on May 7 for the 2017-2018 school year, the SafeRides board of directors presented a check to Trackside for $500 as a thank you for sponsoring the program.

“I am proud to volunteer my time as a parent board member working with Mike Safko, 32 student board members, and close to 500 dedicated and responsible students from Wilton High School over the last four years,” said co-founder Lisa Schneider. “Hundreds of students have spent their Friday or Saturday nights volunteering for SafeRides out of Trackside since the program was brought back to town in 2013. The fact that our entire board unanimously voted to donate a portion of our very modest funds to Trackside speaks volumes to how crucial the students view the teen center as a part of the program’s success and ability to attract volunteers.

“These kids view their nights volunteering as something to look forward to, not something they have to do. A big reason is their environment at Trackside. We are so grateful to Mark Ketley and the entire Trackside board for opening their doors for this important program. SafeRides would not be as successful without it.

“We also want to thank our sponsors, the Village Market, Fresh Green Light, Splash Car Wash and the Wilton Kiwanis Club, Their generous contributions to this program are very appreciated,” she added.

SafeRides operates throughout the school year on Friday and Saturday nights from 10 p.m. until 2 a.m. The program provides rides to those students who need a safe ride home within town.

“The Trackside Board of Directors and staff are proud to be able to support this invaluable program to our teens and to our community,” said Mark Ketley, Trackside’s executive director. “To know that over 100 teens a year meet at the center on a weekly basis in order to provide this service, means a lot to us and to all the parents of teenagers throughout the town.”