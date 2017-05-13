Veterans photos

The Memorial Day Celebration Committee is requesting that local veterans submit their photos and service record to the Wilton Veterans Photo Archive if they have not already done so. The Bulletin will print the Veterans Memorial Supplement in the issue before Memorial Day. This year, that will be May 25.

The deadline for submissions is Friday, May 19. The photo should be a black and white headshot, preferably in uniform or wearing a military hat. If not, a current picture will be acceptable.

In addition, please submit a brief note stating rank, branch of service, years of duty, citations and/or a few other memories.

Please deliver or send photos and information to Carol Russell, Wilton Veterans Photo Archive, Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton CT 06897.

They may also be emailed to carolrussell123@gmail.com.

Information: 203-894-3333.