Parade plans

From left, Jeff Turner, Ray Tobiassen, Bing Ventres, Jim Newton, Bill Glass, Vinnie Van Zwehl, Bud Boucher, Judd Mott, Ann Klotz, Pam Brown, Coleen Amero, and Bud Taylor hold a banner proclaiming Wilton’s upcoming Memorial Day parade and tribute to veterans. The parade steps off at 10 a.m. Monday, May 29, in Wilton Center with a memorial ceremony at Hillside Cemetery. In case of rain, the ceremony will take place at 10:30 at the Wilton Congregational Church. Preceding the parade will be the Kiwanis Club’s annual pancake breakfast at the church. The Memorial Day Parade Fund receives no money from the town. Donations may be sent to P.O. Box 75, Wilton, CT 06897. Missing from photo is parade committee member Jordy Scott. — Jeannette Ross photo