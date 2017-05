Jessica Olin, a sophomore at Wilton High School, competed at the Level 9 Eastern National gymnastics championships on April 28-30 at The Summit Sports and Ice Complex in Lansing, Mich.

At nationals, the top 28 gymnasts in each age division from Regions 5, 6, 7 and 8 compete for a title.

Representing Region 6, Olin placed fifth on the floor exercise in the Senior 3 division with a score of 9.45. The first-place finisher earned a score of 9.5.

Olin trains at Arena Gymnastics in Stamford.