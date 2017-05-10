Boys golf: Wilton comes up short in two matches

The Wilton High boys golf team, searching for a much-needed win, was disappointed in losing two home turf contests.

On Monday, Westhill prevailed by 20 shots, 176 to 196, at Rolling Hills Country Club.

The Warriors’ performance on Tuesday was a marked improvement in swings taken (188). However, their conference opponents, the Eagles of Trumbull, turned in a productive, well-balanced attack and walked off with a score of 163 strokes, tying the second-lowest total of the season at Rolling Hills.

In each match, the Wilton boys (2-7) were led in scoring by sophomore Devin Filaski, who continues highly dissatisfied with carding a 46 and a 47, respectively. That 47 induced significant company in the Trumbull match as fellow competitors Robert Hickey, Matt Greeff, and Drew Saumier managed identical 47 numbers.

The swing of the afternoon belonged to senior captain Greyson Kennedy. At the 160-yard, par three 15th, Kennedy applied a seven iron to his ball that flew over the water fronting the green, covered the flag, and came to rest four inches from the cup. Denied a hole-in-one by that thinnest of margins, had Kennedy been slightly more fortunate his return would have read 47 as well.