Girls golf: Back-to-back wins for Wilton

It was a good start to the week for the Wilton High girls golf team, which won on the road on consecutive days to improve its record to 3-7.

On Monday, the Warriors scored a 206 to 217 win over Fairfield Ludlowe at Smith Richardson Golf Course in Fairfield.

NoraNoël Nolan was the medalist with a round of 43, while Morgan Hickey shot a 48 and Maya Fazio and Sophia Kammerman both had 58s.

For Ludlowe, Katie Chan led the way with a 48, followed by Emily Dwelle (50), Phoebe Burt (55) and Steph Berry (64).

On Tuesday, Wilton improved their score by 11 strokes with a 195 to beat Danbury by 19 strokes at Richter Park. The Hatters (0-10) shot a 214.

Nolan was again the medalist, this time with a 40, while Hickey was close behind with a 42. Fazio shot a 52 and Kammerman had a 61.

Danbury was led by Payton Dorsch with a score of 47, followed by Lauren Giherna (52), Ooan Furey (57) and Renee Neney (58).