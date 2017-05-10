Wilton Bulletin

Girls golf: Back-to-back wins for Wilton

By Wilton Bulletin on May 10, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

It was a good start to the week for the Wilton High girls golf team, which won on the road on consecutive days to improve its record to 3-7.

On Monday, the Warriors scored a 206 to 217 win over Fairfield Ludlowe at Smith Richardson Golf Course in Fairfield.

NoraNoël Nolan was the medalist with a round of 43, while Morgan Hickey shot a 48 and Maya Fazio and Sophia Kammerman both had 58s.

For Ludlowe, Katie Chan led the way with a 48, followed by Emily Dwelle (50), Phoebe Burt (55) and Steph Berry (64).

On Tuesday, Wilton improved their score by 11 strokes with a 195 to beat Danbury by 19 strokes at Richter Park. The Hatters (0-10) shot a 214.

Nolan was again the medalist, this time with a 40, while Hickey was close behind with a 42. Fazio shot a 52 and Kammerman had a 61.

Danbury was led by Payton Dorsch with a score of 47, followed by Lauren Giherna (52), Ooan Furey (57) and Renee Neney (58).

Tags:

Previous Post Historical society leads trip to FDR library Next Post Letter: Youth Council is grateful for woman’s club support
About author
Wilton Bulletin

Wilton Bulletin


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Wilton Bulletin

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Wilton Bulletin, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress