Susan Middeleer Mleczko, loving mother, sister, and daughter died at Montefiore Hospital, Bronx, New York, on May 9, 2017 with her children by her side.

Susan loved life, loved her family and friends and Block Island where she spent as much time as possible over the last 60 years. She was an avid traveler, writer, interior designer, gardener, and cook.

Known for her gracious, kind spirit and incredible hospitality, Susan loved making culinary masterpieces for family and friends. Her passion for cooking was fueled partially by her father’s Belgian heritage (roast chicken and artichokes were a favorite) but she was also inspired by other cultures and was quick to bring home a recipe from her favorite market in the Bronx or the villages she visited in Tuscany with her long-time partner William Schettini.

Susan loved all animals big and small. Her children knew she would never turn away a stray, and she herself rescued many an animal in her day, from feral cats to woodland creatures. She was an ardent conservationist – passionate about saving wildlife and wild places. In her youth she started the “Protect Your Environment Club” at the Thomas School whose efforts were broadcasted globally.

Susan Middeleer Mleczko was born on March 30, 1952 in Norwalk, Connecticut. She attended Tufts University in Massachusetts where she majored in Theatre and English.

A former marketing professional, she was an account manager at Tenet Partners (formerly BrandLogic). Through Susan’s innovation and leadership, she helped successfully execute many branding and identity campaigns for Fortune 500 clients. Prior to her marketing career, Susan worked as a personal assistant to the Vice President of Public Affairs at The New York Public Library.

Ms. Mleczko is survived by her mother, Rosemary Earle Middeleer of Wilton, three children: daughter Lily Mleczko of New York, New York, daughter Anna Mleczko of Wilton, Connecticut, son Harry Mleczko of New York, New York and her companion Edward Copper, of Buffalo, New York. She is also survived by her brothers William, Michael and Geoffrey Middeleer, six nieces and nephews, four cats, one turtle and her three beloved dogs, Willow, Gibson and Nigel.

A memorial will be held at the St. Stephen’s Church. For updates on service times please check ststephensridgefield.org

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent in her name to the Wildlife Conservation Society or the Block Island Conservancy.