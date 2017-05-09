Boys lacrosse: Big third quarter propels Yorktown past Wilton

With the exception of a few years, the Wilton High boys lacrosse team and the Yorktown (N.Y.) Huskers meet on the field to battle for the Turnbull Bowl in honor of Yorktown’s longtime lacrosse coach, James Turnbull.

The have been playing for rights to the bowl since 1969. This year the Huskers used a strong third quarter to pull away from the Warriors for the 11-6 win at Fujitani Field on Tuesday night.

The Warriors trailed 2-1 at halftime, but the Huskers came out of the break and outscored the home team 8-1 in the third period to carry a 10-2 lead into the final 12 minutes of play.

Justin Cavallo led the way for the Huskers with three goals in the third and Steven Veteri added two scores in the third. Both of Veteri’s goals came with less than a minute to play in the period.

The Warriors didn’t fold, as they kept working hard, knowing anything is possible. Wilton put four in the back of the net in the final quarter on goals by Brian Calabrese, Kieran McGovern, Connor Drake and Peter Koch. McGovern’s goal came while the Warriors were a man up.

“They’re a good team and they have two good face-off players. The also won a lot of 50/50 and dominated time of possession,” stated Wilton co-captain Peter Koch. “Our goal is to be the three seed in the upcoming FCIAC playoffs. We have three conference games remaining so we needed to go out there and re-focus ourselves and play our style of lacrosse. We need to play as a team and fight hard against our opponents.”

Wilton picked up the game’s first goal with 7:31 remaining in the first quarter. Long-pole Joe Scarfi had the ball near the goal, but with his long stick, a defender on him, and no room to change the plane of his stick, he passed it to Brian Calabrese, who quickly flipped a backhand shot into the net.

Yorktown answered right back to tie the game at 1-1 with 6:51 left in the period, as Dom Cioffi was left unmarked for the score. In the closing seconds of the opening quarter the Warriors scored but the goal was waved off by the officials due to a Wilton infraction. The game was tie at 1-1 after one.

Kyle Casey put the Huskers ahead for good midway through the second quarter with the team’s second goal of the game.

Both teams played solid defense in the first half, as the 2-1 score reflected. The Huskers was clearly the bigger team, but early on the Warrior defense was able to push them to the sides.

The Warriors didn’t fare well in the face-off circle, winning only eight of 21 draws, which put the Huskers on attack and forced Wilton to play a lot of time back on its heels on defense.

“We made some mental errors tonight and didn’t pull the trigger on some open looks we had,” said Wilton head coach John Wiseman. “With them winning the face-offs made us play a lot of defense and you can’t get back in the game when the other team has the ball. They (Yorktown) played smart with the lead by slowing down the game on their possessions. When we fell behind, our team pressed a bit and that’s never a good thing.”

Wilton goalie Andrew Calabrese had another solid game in goal for the Warriors, coming up with several point-blank range saves.

Wilton’s overall record stands at 9-4, 7-2 in the conference, with three conference games remaining in the regular season.

Yorktown improved to 11-3.